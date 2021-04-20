Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aqua Star Pool

9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA
Website
| +1 310-274-7777
The Bigger The Shades, The Better, At The Aqua Star Pool Beverly Hills California United States

The Bigger The Shades, The Better, At The Aqua Star Pool


Faint splashes of kids swimming in sun-drenched water are met with couples drifting on white rafts in the shade. Numerous lounge chairs covered in teal-striped towels surround the oversized pool, the largest hotel pool in Beverly Hills, and a handful of secluded cabanas are disturbed every so often by the flutter of a cool breeze.

The Aqua Star Pool at the Beverly Hilton is a hideaway, and an afternoon here feels blissfully long. In fact, it seems that the only show of constant movement comes from the attendants, who serve a no frills menu of favorites like chicken fingers with barbecue sauce and fries. Decide to order here, or save room for drinks at Trader Vic’s and dinner at Circa 55. You may also choose to book an appointment at the spa off the pool area, which features a red carpet treatment specific to the hotel.
By Kelly Dawson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points