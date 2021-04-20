Aqua Star Pool 9876 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210, USA

The Bigger The Shades, The Better, At The Aqua Star Pool

Faint splashes of kids swimming in sun-drenched water are met with couples drifting on white rafts in the shade. Numerous lounge chairs covered in teal-striped towels surround the oversized pool, the largest hotel pool in Beverly Hills, and a handful of secluded cabanas are disturbed every so often by the flutter of a cool breeze.



The Aqua Star Pool at the Beverly Hilton is a hideaway, and an afternoon here feels blissfully long. In fact, it seems that the only show of constant movement comes from the attendants, who serve a no frills menu of favorites like chicken fingers with barbecue sauce and fries. Decide to order here, or save room for drinks at Trader Vic’s and dinner at Circa 55. You may also choose to book an appointment at the spa off the pool area, which features a red carpet treatment specific to the hotel.

