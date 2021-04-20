Aqua Shard

Drinks, Dinner and a Side of Vertigo
It's a night designed to impress. Tell the dark-suited man guarding the elevator you have reservations. You've timed it all perfectly. As you step out onto the 31st floor, the sun is setting over London
's glorious skyline. A perfect backdrop as you wait for your table by the window, sipping a spectacular gin martini. You've requested a view of St. Pauls and the London Eye but know the view of Tower Bridge and the towers of Canary Wharf would be magnificent. No need to choose. As you settle into your leather banquette with a floor-to-ceiling view of London, the lights on your table dim to candlelight, and city lights slowly blink on all around you. The food, the drinks, the view. Yes, tonight is your night. The world is your oyster.
By
Megan
, AFAR Local Expert