Aqua Trio

One Peking Road is full of popular bars and restaurants, but be sure to treat yourself to a meal or drink at Aqua.Aqua Roma, Aqua Tokyo , and Aqua Spirit offer an extensive menu of Italian and Japanese dishes, plus cocktails and wine in a contemporary penthouse setting with an extraordinary view of the Victoria Harbour.Try the veal ravioli and duck or take a pick from the dessert list (the creme brûlée is a popular choice). This is also a prime location to watch the nightly Symphony of Lights show at 8pm.