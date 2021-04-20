Aqua
29+30F, One Peking, Peking Rd, Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong
+852 3427 2288
Photo by Duncan Chen/Flickr
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 3pm, 6pm - 10:45pm
Aqua TrioOne Peking Road is full of popular bars and restaurants, but be sure to treat yourself to a meal or drink at Aqua.
Aqua Roma, Aqua Tokyo, and Aqua Spirit offer an extensive menu of Italian and Japanese dishes, plus cocktails and wine in a contemporary penthouse setting with an extraordinary view of the Victoria Harbour.
Try the veal ravioli and duck or take a pick from the dessert list (the creme brûlée is a popular choice). This is also a prime location to watch the nightly Symphony of Lights show at 8pm.