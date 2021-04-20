Where are you going?
Aqua Adventures Kayak Center

1548 Quivira Way
| +1 619-523-9577
Full moon kayak tour in San Diego San Diego California United States

Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Tue - Fri 10am - 6pm

Full moon kayak tour in San Diego

A 2.5 hour tour of Mission Bay in a kayak is even better on a full moon. And, if you go during the summer months, you will get a front seat viewing of the nightly fireworks that go off at Sea World right there over the bay. I did this a couple years ago with a small group of people and it was a lot of fun to experience Mission Bay from the water.

Mission Bay park is the largest man-made aquatic park in the country. Even if you aren't here during a full moon, night time kayaking the bay is both exciting and romantic.

Tip: Bring a flashlight and light wind jacket- it can get a little breezy sometimes on the water. I also recommend keeping a dry change of clothing for after your trip. The water is generally smooth, but you do get a little wet just from splashing the oars or riding the wake if a boat passes.
By Rajam Roose , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah's Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah's Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
