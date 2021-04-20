Apsara Spa 457号-1 Shaanxi N Rd, Jingan Qu, Shanghai Shi, China, 200085

Unwind at Apsara Spa Whether you need some rejuvenation after that long flight or you simply crave a little respite for tired feet, Apsara Spa has you covered. One of my favorite retreats in town, the staff here will have your muscles melting and your cares far from mind within a matter of minutes. Slip in for an hour of bliss.



While they can accommodate some walk-ins, it's best to call ahead.



Phone number: 021 6258 5580

Open: 10:30am - midnight