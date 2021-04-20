Where are you going?
Appalachian Spring [CLOSED]

1415 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Website
| +1 202-337-5780
Love, Appalachia Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Love, Appalachia

Appalachian Spring is a locally owned and operated store that showcases the handiwork of artists and craftsmen who live and work in the Appalachia region of the U.S. The products—which include glassware, wood items, pottery, textiles, and jewelry—are all one of a kind, high quality, and designed for both beauty and function. The inventory turns over frequently, so every visit means seeing something new. There are several stores located in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area, but the Georgetown location is the original. On my most recent visit, I was completely mesmerized by the dozens of glass ornaments—the work of 15 different glassblowers that hung in the storefront window.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
Original the hay adams.jpg?1484241807?ixlib=rails 0.3

