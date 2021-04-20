Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

Apostle Islands Ice Caves

Sights normally reserved for experienced kayakers during the summer months are now available to anyone willing to walk a few miles over the frozen and snow-covered shoreline of Lake Superior.



For the first time in five years, visitors are granted rare access inside the sandstone ice caves to see breathtaking ice formations in shades of yellow, pink and blue. Delicate hoar frost clings to thousands of icicles lining the cave ceilings and sidewalls.



Feel free to get up close and personal with the caves, but keep in mind that walking on and under ice is never safe. Let that add to the adventure.

