Apostle Islands National Lakeshore

415 Washington Ave, Bayfield, WI 54814, USA
Website
| +1 715-779-3397
Calm at Dusk

Anchored off Sand Island, Lake Superior was a picture of calm and peacefulness as the sun began to set just before the Fourth of July. It was a perfect way to end the day - and quite a change from the storm that rocked us throughout the previous night.
By cindy carlsson

Robin Pfeifer
almost 7 years ago

Apostle Islands Ice Caves

Sights normally reserved for experienced kayakers during the summer months are now available to anyone willing to walk a few miles over the frozen and snow-covered shoreline of Lake Superior.

For the first time in five years, visitors are granted rare access inside the sandstone ice caves to see breathtaking ice formations in shades of yellow, pink and blue. Delicate hoar frost clings to thousands of icicles lining the cave ceilings and sidewalls.

Feel free to get up close and personal with the caves, but keep in mind that walking on and under ice is never safe. Let that add to the adventure.
cindy carlsson
almost 7 years ago

Almost like stepping back in time

We anchored our sailboat off Sand Island so we could visit the sea caves. The caves are surprising and beautiful, but even more surprising was the appearance of a Voyageur's canoe (filled with very modern young canoeists). They slipped out of a cave and headed off across the lake without boarding our sailboat. (You never know.) It's just another way to visit this watery northern wilderness.

