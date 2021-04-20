Where are you going?
Apgujeong

Sinsa-dong, Seoul, South Korea
Bacon Cheddar Fries at Salt and Butter

Prominently situated on Rodeo Drive in the ritzy district of Apgujeong is the aptly named restaurant Salt and Butter. Cooking up what one may call comfort food, I stumbled upon Salt and Butter while window shopping one afternoon.

Owned by a Korean who spent ample time in California, the restaurant has a distinct West Coast feel, visible both on the menu and in the laid-back chic of the open-air décor.

Try a decadent burger dripping with Havarti cheese or maybe the Cajun chicken pasta. But whatever you order, don’t forget to order a side of the bacon cheddar fries. American beers and wines round out a meal at this self-proclaimed “casual American restaurant.”

2nd Floor above NBA Store, Apgujeongdong 663, Gangnam, Seoul
By Leslie Patrick , AFAR Local Expert

Leslie Patrick
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Pizzeria D’Buzza: A Taste of Italy in Seoul

If you show up on a Saturday night at this buzzing Apgujeong pizzeria, expect a wait—a long one. The delay for these sought-after tables should come as no surprise since the pizzas and other Italian fare served up in this quaint brick dining room are tantalizingly authentic. There’s the traditional pizza margherita with buffalo mozzarella, the decadent quattro formaggi and the mouthwatering lasagna to round off the favorites. Pizzeria D’Buzza was founded when Lee, a Korean medical student, stumbled into Italy. He decided on the spot that instead of pursuing medicine, he wanted to share the Italian food culture with his homeland. Thanks, Lee. Pizzeria D’Buzza is just what the doctor ordered.

Use Apgujeong Station, exit 7.

