Pizzeria D’Buzza: A Taste of Italy in Seoul

If you show up on a Saturday night at this buzzing Apgujeong pizzeria, expect a wait—a long one. The delay for these sought-after tables should come as no surprise since the pizzas and other Italian fare served up in this quaint brick dining room are tantalizingly authentic. There’s the traditional pizza margherita with buffalo mozzarella, the decadent quattro formaggi and the mouthwatering lasagna to round off the favorites. Pizzeria D’Buzza was founded when Lee, a Korean medical student, stumbled into Italy. He decided on the spot that instead of pursuing medicine, he wanted to share the Italian food culture with his homeland. Thanks, Lee. Pizzeria D’Buzza is just what the doctor ordered.



Use Apgujeong Station, exit 7.

