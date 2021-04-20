Where are you going?
Aotea Square

50 Mayoral Dr
+64 9-307 5626
Aotea Square is a large main square right smack in the middle of downtown Auckland. Located near plenty of shops and cafes, it's a great spot to meet with friends, listen to live music, and get to know Auckland.

Heading toward Queen's Street, which leads down to the harbor, there sits a beautifully carved Maori gate, which is worth checking out.

Depending on when you arrive in Auckland, there is usually an event, show, market, or concert in Aotea Square that can keep you busy.
By Liz Carlson , AFAR Local Expert

