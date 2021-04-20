AOA Bar & Grill
35 6th Ave, New York, NY 10013, USA
| +1 212-925-1600
Sun - Wed 11am - 11pm
Thur - Sat 11am - 12am
Celebrate Oktoberfest in NYCFall is that time of year, when big blue banners begin to decorate some of my favorite bars around the city and when blonde women in dirndls can be seen on posters all around town. Oktoberfest is one of my favorite foreign festivals celebrated in NYC because German food and beer is amongst my favorite in the world.
I recently learned some really fun facts about the celebration courtesy of Peter Greenberg http://petergreenberg.com/2013/10/01/americans-dont-get-oktoberfest/ and while clearly I was doing some things wrong, at least now I know how to do it right. Since that can't be in Germany itself, I've sought out the best places to experience it right here at home:
check out AOA in TriBeCa which does a Beer & Brat special. Zum Schneider on Avenue C http://www.zumschneider.com/events.htm#oktoberfest and Bierhaus on 3rd Avenue at 45th Street http://bierhausnyc.com/events/ and The Standard http://standardculture.com/posts/5300-Oktoberfest-at-the-Biergarten (where drinking German style beer and eating brats is actually welcomed year-round).