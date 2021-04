Fish 'n' Chips

Not so much a restaurant meal but more a Kiwi classic that can be picked up at any Fish 'n' Chips store across Auckland . Always wrapped in paper, often battered, sometimes lemony, every Aucklander has their favourite shop. Snapper, hapuka, flounder, mussels and scallops are usually on the menu but what makes Fish 'n' chips so special isn't where you get them from, but where you eat them. For that there's only one destination - the beach.