Antwerpen Antwerp, Belgium

Beautiful Antwerp The first time I've been to Antwerp was a year ago in winter. There were constructions going on in the center and with all the scaffolding around it looked pretty depressing. Not the same now though. The work is done and everything looks beautiful.

The architecture is breathtaking.



Restaurants are full of people and the food, of the food...due to the fact that it's a port city you can smell mussels in almost every restaurant you pass. After dinner we walked along the harbor, great weather and relaxing walk. A must visit while in Belgium.