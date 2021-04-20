Antilla BCN Latin Club
08015, Carrer d'Aragó, 141, 08015 Barcelona, Spain
| +34 934 51 45 64
More info
Sun 7pm - 3am
Wed 10pm - 4am
Thur 11pm - 4am
Fri, Sat 11pm - 6am
Practice your best salsa stepsWho says you can't get your Latin dance on in the Catalan capital? At Antilla BCN Latin Club on Aragon Street you can practice your best moves on the dance floor, or if you've got the free time, sign up for private or group classes in salsa, bachata, rumba and son.
The club is closed Mondays and Tuesdays, and is open 9pm to 2am Wednesdays, 11pm to 5am Thursdays (with live music), 11pm to 6am Fridays and Saturdays for salsa dancing, and Sunday from 7pm to 1am.