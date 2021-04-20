Where are you going?
Antiguo Convento San Francisco

Website
| +505 2552 5535
A small, peaceful museum

Nicaragua doesn't have the pre-Hispanic historical sites that Guatemala or Mexico do, but the museum in the old Convento de San Francisco in Granada holds a collection of ancient stone carvings worth checking out. The figures are from the island of Zapatera in Lake Nicaragua and date back more than a thousand years. Most depict what appear to be humans dressed in animal costumes. The museum is also worth visiting to see its collection of paintings of rural life done in the highly detailed style the region is known for. Then take a seat in one of the rocking chairs in the cloister that surrounds the main courtyard and listen to the parrots. It's a nice spot for an afternoon siesta.
By Jeremy Saum , AFAR Staff

