Antigua Yacht Club

Antigua and Barbuda
+1 268-460-1799
Learn Sailing and Give Back to the Community Saint Paul Antigua and Barbuda

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Antigua is a world class destination for sailing. During Antigua Sailing Week, mariners flock here for a week of feting and falling off, but you don't have to wait for May to get out on the waves. There are numerous sailing schools on island that can give you the skills you need to ply these famous waters.

Try checking in with the folks at the Antigua Yacht Club at English Harbour. Their school on the street side of the building is the spot where not only can you learn to sail, but you can also give back to the community by supporting the National Sailing Academy. They offer the opportunity for Antiguan school children to learn swimming and sailing completely free of charge.
By Patrick Bennett , AFAR Ambassador

