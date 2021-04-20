Where are you going?
Antigua Guatemala

Website
| +502 7758 9544
Guatemala: the place where money can buy you happiness

Dressed in traditional Mayan outfits, the muñecas quitapenas, or dolls that take away sorrows, serve as the Guatemalan version of wishing upon a star.

These dolls, found in all the markets, offer something for everyone: a little bit of magic, a little bit of a chance to tell someone your deepest worries, a little bit of Guatemalan culture.

Legend goes that each night, you should tell one doll a sorrow and put it under your pillow. In the morning, throw out the doll--and with it, your sorrow. As with other kinds of wishes, you must make sure never to tell anyone about your secret sorrow.

It's just like Christmas: after twelve days of doll gifts, all your (twelve) troubles will be out of sight.
By Dwiveck Custodio , AFAR Local Expert

