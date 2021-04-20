Antigua
Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda
Balance Temps and Taste with Susie's Pepper SauceI HATE TOBASCO! Yes, I wrote that in all caps, because I feel this so powerfully, that all caps was the only way to concisely express my position in type. Yes, I hate it, but don't get the wrong idea, I LOVE hot sauce — or as we call it in the West Indies: "pepper sauce."
What's the problem with Tobasco? Basically, it boils down to the balance these type of sauces much juggle between flavor and heat. Tobasco is all empty heat (and not even a lot of it) with zero flavor.
Susie's on the other hand is a completely different story. This Antigua native has been providing a well balanced mix of flavor and heat since 1960. Sure, I've irked my Antiguan friends in the past when I've complained that Susie's isn't spicy enough, but what it lacks in heat, it more than makes up for in flavor.
This stuff tastes good!
If you're in Antigua, you should be able to find Susie's at any and every eatery from the most expensive to the roadside BBQ's and it's just what the doctor ordered to add a little kick to anything from fish to ribs.