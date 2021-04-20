Enter Hell's Gate in Antigua

Visiting the island does not have to be all about relaxing. If you find yourself looking for more of an adventure while in Antigua I highly suggest going on one of the many off-the-mainland adventures offered.



I went with a very small group on a day trip around the island to some of the best spots for snorkeling, hiking, climbing, and catching breathtaking views. The rock, affectionately known as Hell's Gate was a highlight!