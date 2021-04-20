Antigua
Antigua, Antigua and Barbuda
Sailing LessonsLearn to sail in Antigua and St. Martin. Sam is an amazing coach and offers adventures to gain mileage, explore the off-the-beaten-path islands that are only reachable by boat and also provides adventures for singles. I ended up on a beginner certification course which was a learning experience that I will never forget. Honestly, this trip was totally worth every penny.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Enter Hell's Gate in Antigua
Visiting the island does not have to be all about relaxing. If you find yourself looking for more of an adventure while in Antigua I highly suggest going on one of the many off-the-mainland adventures offered.
I went with a very small group on a day trip around the island to some of the best spots for snorkeling, hiking, climbing, and catching breathtaking views. The rock, affectionately known as Hell's Gate was a highlight!
I went with a very small group on a day trip around the island to some of the best spots for snorkeling, hiking, climbing, and catching breathtaking views. The rock, affectionately known as Hell's Gate was a highlight!