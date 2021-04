through the quiet arch

At the end of a week-long stay in Antigua , attending intensive language classes, my brain was full of newly acquired verb-tenses and vocabulary lists--pleasantly full, but tired. I let my wife sleep in as I went for an early morning walk around the colonial city, word-free...No busloads of tourists, no vendors, no traffic--just the volcanoes looming over the quiet cobblestones, lush over a sea of tiled roofs...