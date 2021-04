Buy your focaccia early here

Drop by Antico Forno Ursida on your way to Cathedral San Lorenzo for a fantastic, oily, crispy-yet-tender focaccia - but just make sure to come early, as she is often sold out of the best treats by 10am. And make sure you take a second to enjoy the beautiful carvings outside the doors - they tell the story of wheat and bread, and of Genoa 's focaccia.