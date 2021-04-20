Anthology
230 State St, Madison, WI 53703, USA
| +1 608-204-2644
Sun 12pm - 5pm
Mon - Fri 11am - 7pm
Sat 10am - 8pm
Wisconsin Ephemera on Madison's State StreetThe store may look like an explosion of curiosities and crafts, but at closer glance, there appears to be a method to the madness. Most goods are craft supplies - gorgeous papers, ribbons, stencils.
However at the front of the store, there is a solid collection of Wisconsin-themed treats. Those proud to be from the Badger state or who have University of Wisconsin on their CV will delight in letterpress postcards with the state outline and tea towels with badgers and lakes. Cheese and beer are always near and dear to a Wisconsinite's heart and celebrated in t-shirts and posters. Wisconsin's rebellious spirit is captured in Anti-walker pins, spawned from recent protests at the nearby capitol.