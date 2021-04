Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve 15101 Lancaster Rd, Lancaster, CA 93536, USA

Playing in the Poppies Assuming the rain comes, late April is prime poppy season in California. And when they bloom, they go off and it's easy to see why they are the state flower. Just an hour or so north of LA is the Antelope Valley Poppy Reserve with rolling hills and long fields of bright orange poppies that flirt with tiny yellow flowers and tall purple flutes. You can see why Dorothy and her friends took a nap in them. Gorgeous.