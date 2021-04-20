Antarctica
Hike a Snowy MountainWhere ships stop in Antarctica depends on a lot of factors, principally ice and weather. Most tour operators, though, will try to include several stops whenever possible. If you’re lucky, one of these stops will include the chance to climb a snowy mountain not just for the views, but also for unique wildlife encounters.
The day we landed at Orne Harbour, the skies were gray and overcast, adding a certain drama to the excursion. Guides ascended the snowy mountain to stake out the switchback trail we used to reach the top. The trek wasn’t easy—climbing straight up on a snowy, icy path took its toll even on the most athletic—but what awaited us was well worth the effort. In addition to amazing views of the bay, we saw hundreds if not thousands of penguins feeding their young or just relaxing under Antarctica’s warm summer sun.
Spending the day on a rocky outcropping as penguins waddle past, looking out across the icy Antarctic sea: This is why people travel to Antarctica, for such moments of true adventure bliss.