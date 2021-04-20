Another Man's Treasure Vintage Store
195 Montgomery St, Jersey City, NJ 07302, USA
| +1 201-860-9990
Sun 11am - 6pm
Mon - Sat 11am - 8pm
Curated Vintage ChicThere's nothing trashy about this expertly curated vintage treasure trove, where embroidered Chinese silk kimonos and curvaceous one-piece bathing suits from decades past find a stylish second home. Each piece is hand-picked by the owners, who scour the globe to ensure a robust inventory that sees new additions daily.
It's open seven days a week, and there's something for everyone here—from the classics playing on an old LP right down to the suspenders and bow ties for the 'fellas.