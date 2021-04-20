Año Nuevo State Park
1 New years creek road
| +1 650-879-2025
Possesive, isn't he?Northern elephant seals breed from mid December to the end of March at Año Nuevo SP. Permits for guided walks are required and you can get them here: http://anonuevo.reserveamerica.com
I was lucky enough to see huge males fighting, mothers nursing babies and others just lounging around.
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
2 males fighting
Northern elephant seals breed from mid December to the end of March at Año Nuevo SP. Permits for guided walks are required and you can get them here: http://anonuevo.reserveamerica.com
I was lucky enough to see huge males fighting, mothers nursing babies and others just lounging around.
I was lucky enough to see huge males fighting, mothers nursing babies and others just lounging around.
almost 7 years ago
Call of the wild
Northern elephant seals breed from mid December to the end of March at Año Nuevo SP. Permits for guided walks are required and you can get them here: http://anonuevo.reserveamerica.com
I was lucky enough to see huge males fighting, mothers nursing babies and others just lounging around.
I was lucky enough to see huge males fighting, mothers nursing babies and others just lounging around.