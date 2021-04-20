Where are you going?
Año Nuevo State Park

1 New years creek road
Website
| +1 650-879-2025
Possesive, isn't he?

Northern elephant seals breed from mid December to the end of March at Año Nuevo SP. Permits for guided walks are required and you can get them here: http://anonuevo.reserveamerica.com

I was lucky enough to see huge males fighting, mothers nursing babies and others just lounging around.

By Jen Koch

Jen Koch
almost 7 years ago

