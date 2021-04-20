Annevoie Castle, Belgium 5537 Annevoie Castle, Belgium

Venetian Festival We attended the most wonderful Venetian festival in the gardens D'Annevoie in the Ardennes region.

This event happens every year and as long as I will live in Belgium I will go. There are dozens of costumed couples and single people. They all make their costumes for a period of up to a year and then at the next even they show it off.



The setting of the festival is beautiful, the gardens of D'Annevoie, on the Annevoie castle domain, are beautiful year round and in Spring they are full of tulips. Entrance is cheap and kids under 18 go free. There is a restaurant at the entrance. The menu is simple with just a few options. The food is pub like food, nothing fancy. Inside there are food booths and plenty of treats and souvenirs vendors.