Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Annevoie Castle, Belgium

5537 Annevoie Castle, Belgium
Website
Venetian Festival Annevoie Castle Belgium

Venetian Festival

We attended the most wonderful Venetian festival in the gardens D'Annevoie in the Ardennes region.
This event happens every year and as long as I will live in Belgium I will go. There are dozens of costumed couples and single people. They all make their costumes for a period of up to a year and then at the next even they show it off.

The setting of the festival is beautiful, the gardens of D'Annevoie, on the Annevoie castle domain, are beautiful year round and in Spring they are full of tulips. Entrance is cheap and kids under 18 go free. There is a restaurant at the entrance. The menu is simple with just a few options. The food is pub like food, nothing fancy. Inside there are food booths and plenty of treats and souvenirs vendors.
By Adriana Yampey , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points