Annecy Annecy, France

A Sensory Experience in Annecy While it would probably take well over a lifetime to visit all of France's picturesque and welcoming villages, there is, in my opinion, a simple solution to this "problem", if there ever was one.



It's called Annecy. And it's wonderful.



Sights in the Vieux Annecy are numerous and include the above-pictured Palais de l'Isle, the historical castle, the exotic-looking lakefront, the majestic mountains and much more (not to mention CHEESE FONDUE, yumgasm guaranteed. You're welcome).



But instead of the marathon-ticking-things-off-the-list, visit Annecy with your senses, leisurely, and on your feet.



Taste the cheeses and the saucissons at the market, strike up a conversation with the friendly locals (yes, friendly French people do exist in Savoie), marvel at the architecture, sit by the lake and admire the view over the surrounding mountains, smell the fresh air.



Feel Annecy for what it is. Simply, the best village in France.