Annecy or Lac Leman? Choose one!

How can you say that Annecy is a special place, show a picture of Annecy and then write about Lac Leman? Totally different places, about an hour apart. I spent 4 wonderful days in Annecy one month ago and it definitely deserves to be on this list. Medieval town on cleanest lake in France ringed by alpine mts. Lake is great for a swim (not too cold) or, boat ride- hop off in little ville, have smoked lake fish salad and Savoie wine, enjoy lake view with hundreds of hang gliders dotting the bluest sky, then bike or boat home. Sublime.