Annecy

Biking around Lac Leman Annecy France
Annecy or Lac Leman? Choose one! Annecy France
Biking around Lac Leman Annecy France
Annecy or Lac Leman? Choose one! Annecy France
Biking around Lac Leman

Lac Leman has the most spectacular view of the French Alps as a backdrop, and you could bike around it for days and even weeks visiting and staying at charming little villages and towns along the way.

http://0dysseusjournal.blogspot.com/2012/09/all-about-france-majestic-french-alps.html
By Sharon In

More Recommendations

janet
over 4 years ago

Annecy or Lac Leman? Choose one!

How can you say that Annecy is a special place, show a picture of Annecy and then write about Lac Leman? Totally different places, about an hour apart. I spent 4 wonderful days in Annecy one month ago and it definitely deserves to be on this list. Medieval town on cleanest lake in France ringed by alpine mts. Lake is great for a swim (not too cold) or, boat ride- hop off in little ville, have smoked lake fish salad and Savoie wine, enjoy lake view with hundreds of hang gliders dotting the bluest sky, then bike or boat home. Sublime.

