Anne Kolb Nature Center
751 Sheridan St, Hollywood, FL 33019, USA
| +1 954-357-5161
Sun - Sat 8am - 7:30pm
Anne Kolb Nature TrailsAnne Kolb Nature Trails is a small, peaceful preserve amid Ft. Lauderdale's development of high-rise condos and beach hotels. Travelers can rent canoes or kayaks and cruise through a mile-long waterway bordered by mangroves. A few short boardwalk trails also allows for some walking through the mangroves. A five-story observation tower offers views of the preserve, the ocean, and the city itself.
Get Back to Nature at Anne Kolb Center
Anne Kolb Nature Center in Hollywood, Florida stretches for more than 1,500 acres and is home to an extensive mangrove ecosystem. Start your exploration of the splendors of Anne Kolb Nature Center by viewing a 10-minute movie inside the nature center that offers an informative overview of the park. Then hit the outdoor trails that surround the park, rent a kayak, or take a guided pontoon boat tour.
The 1,501-acre coastal mangrove wetland is home to a wide variety of plants and animals, including some threatened and endangered species.
Explore the area on one of five extensive boat trails that are perfect for sightseeing and fishing (no boats that use fossil fuels are allowed). Trail maps are available at the visitor center. The nature center is part of the Great Florida Birding and Wildlife Trail.
