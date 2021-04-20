Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market Parole, MD, USA

Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market About a 15 minute drive from Annapolis waterfront is the farmer's market where you can sample some of the region's freshest produce.



Open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from April through mid December, you'll find over 50 vendors selling a wide variety of fresh produce and crafts. Some seasonal organic produce on display for sale include tomatoes, corn, peaches beans, squash, kale, beets, garlic, eggplants as well as locally aged cheese, free range beef, pork, eggs, and honey.