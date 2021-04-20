Where are you going?
Annapolis Tours

26 West Street
Website
| +1 410-626-6000
A Colonial Stroll through Annapolis Annapolis Maryland United States

A Colonial Stroll through Annapolis

Walk off those Maryland crab cakes by taking a 90-minute colonial stroll through Annapolis' historic district. A major plus if you're also a history buff as a colonial guide dressed in period attire will take you on a chronological walk through 18th century Annapolis.

You'll walk through the halls of the Maryland State House where George Washington resigned as Commander-in-chief and will see where the Treaty of Paris that ended the Revolutionary War was signed.

You'll also stroll along brick paved streets while marveling at 17th and 18th century colonial architecture strewn all over the city.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

