Annapolis Tours

A Colonial Stroll through AnnapolisWalk off those Maryland crab cakes by taking a 90-minute colonial stroll through Annapolis' historic district. A major plus if you're also a history buff as a colonial guide dressed in period attire will take you on a chronological walk through 18th century Annapolis.
You'll walk through the halls of the Maryland State House where George Washington resigned as Commander-in-chief and will see where the Treaty of Paris that ended the Revolutionary War was signed.
You'll also stroll along brick paved streets while marveling at 17th and 18th century colonial architecture strewn all over the city.