Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Annapolis Tours and Crawls

13 Francis St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
Website
| +1 443-534-0043
Ghost Tours and Pub Crawls in Annapolis Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sun - Thur 9am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 11pm

Ghost Tours and Pub Crawls in Annapolis

Considering Annapolis was established in the 17th century, you can pretty much bet that it's a city steeped in history, with tales of ghosts and troubled spirits.

Annapolis Tours and Crawls has been leading travelers through the city's back alleys and taverns for over ten years; guiding you in search of ghosts around its old town district.

If you don't mind sleeping with the lights on afterwards, try one of its night tours and crawls around the city.

By Lola (Akinmade) Åkerström , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points