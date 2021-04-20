Annapolis Tours and Crawls
13 Francis St, Annapolis, MD 21401, USA
| +1 443-534-0043
Sun - Thur 9am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 9am - 11pm
Ghost Tours and Pub Crawls in AnnapolisConsidering Annapolis was established in the 17th century, you can pretty much bet that it's a city steeped in history, with tales of ghosts and troubled spirits.
Annapolis Tours and Crawls has been leading travelers through the city's back alleys and taverns for over ten years; guiding you in search of ghosts around its old town district.
If you don't mind sleeping with the lights on afterwards, try one of its night tours and crawls around the city.