Annapolis Maritime Museum

723 2nd St, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
| +1 410-295-0104
Annapolis' Historic Building Markers Annapolis Maryland United States

Tue - Sun 11am - 3pm

While walking around the historic district in downtown Annapolis, I noticed that some buildings displayed curious Liberty Tree markers by their entrance in a variety of colors.

I later learned from a local historian that The Historic Annapolis Foundation's Preservation Office hangs these markers to designate buildings of architectural integrity that are characteristic to the city. The different colors represent the period in which the building was constructed. A fun game is to see who can spot the most while exploring downtown. Once you realize they're there, you'll notice them all over—especially on Annapolis' quaint side streets.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

