Annapolis City Marina
410 Severn Avenue
| +1 410-268-0660
More info
Sun - Thur 8am - 7pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 8pm
A Stroll Through the Annapolis HarborAnnapolis is known as the Sailing Capital of America. Yet even without a boat, it's possible to soak in the maritime action with a stroll along the harbor.
A pleasant walk starts around the pier at the end of Dock Street in downtown. This is a bustling area where a lot of tour cruises start and sailors dock their yachts and boats.
Escape the crowds by heading south on the sidewalk along Compromise/6th Street until you reach Spa Bridge. This is a neat little drawbridge that often raises to let ships pass. It offers beautiful views of the water and is perfect for photo ops.
Across the bridge is the quieter, residential neighborhood of Eastport. Take a left on to Severn Avenue. A couple of blocks over, you can explore the docks of the Annapolis City Marina or discover some good eats at establishments like Boatyard Grill, Chart House or Eastport Ice Cream.
TIPS: Catch boats parading through the harbor at sunset during the city's Wednesday Night Sailboat Races. It takes place every Wednesday all summer long from 6:15 – 8:00 near the downtown City Dock.