Annapolis City Marina

410 Severn Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
Website
| +1 410-268-0660
Harbor Queen Cruise Annapolis Maryland United States

More info

Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm

Harbor Queen Cruise

The Harbor Queen is a fun way to familiarize yourself with the Annapolis' maritime history and experience what the city is famous for — boating.

The 40-minute cruise on the iconic red and white boat gives passengers an informative, narrated tour through the harbor and along the banks of the Naval Academy.

Cruises run hourly and tickets can be purchased from the booth under the red umbrella at City Dock. Beverages are available for those parched at sea.

TIP: History buffs should check out cruise tours on the smaller Queen Anne vessel.
By Lara Dalinsky , AFAR Local Expert

