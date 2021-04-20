Annapolis City Marina
410 Severn Ave, Annapolis, MD 21403, USA
| +1 410-268-0660
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Harbor Queen CruiseThe Harbor Queen is a fun way to familiarize yourself with the Annapolis' maritime history and experience what the city is famous for — boating.
The 40-minute cruise on the iconic red and white boat gives passengers an informative, narrated tour through the harbor and along the banks of the Naval Academy.
Cruises run hourly and tickets can be purchased from the booth under the red umbrella at City Dock. Beverages are available for those parched at sea.
TIP: History buffs should check out cruise tours on the smaller Queen Anne vessel.