Patio Dining
Argentine cuisine infused with French flavors and flair, Anna Bistro is a lush oasis in downtown Mendoza
. Dine in the leafy garden with carved wood tables, flowering plants and candlelight. The restaurant cooks steak to Argentina's high standards, but vegetarians and pescatarians will love Anna Bistro's large healthy salads, ceviche, fresh salmon and trout dishes. The cocktails are a house specialty, try the delicious mojitos and margaritas. The friendly service, creative recipes and relaxing ambiance make Anna Bistro an attractive option for lunch and dinner. Juan B. Justo 161; +54 261 425 1818