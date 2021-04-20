Ann Sather Restaurant
909 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
| +1 773-348-2378
Sat, Sun 7am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 3pm
Ann Sather for Cinnamon RollsIn Chicago there are four Ann Sather locations that open at 7am and close between 3-4pm serving breakfast and lunch. There are a lot of options on the menu and they make a mean salmon dill omelette with smoked salmon from Norway; but really, you must try the flaky, warm cinnamon rolls with gooey icing and bursts of spice.
Ann Sather was a Swedish woman who opened her first restaurant in the 1950’s and her cinnamon roll recipe is now widely available on line. But it’s not really a treat if you have to make it yourself. Is it?