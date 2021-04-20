Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Ann Sather Restaurant

909 W Belmont Ave, Chicago, IL 60657, USA
Website
| +1 773-348-2378
Ann Sather for Cinnamon Rolls Chicago Illinois United States

More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 4pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 3pm

Ann Sather for Cinnamon Rolls

In Chicago there are four Ann Sather locations that open at 7am and close between 3-4pm serving breakfast and lunch. There are a lot of options on the menu and they make a mean salmon dill omelette with smoked salmon from Norway; but really, you must try the flaky, warm cinnamon rolls with gooey icing and bursts of spice.

Ann Sather was a Swedish woman who opened her first restaurant in the 1950’s and her cinnamon roll recipe is now widely available on line. But it’s not really a treat if you have to make it yourself. Is it?




By Kaitlyn Barrett , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points