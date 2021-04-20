Anguilla Wallblake Airport 2640, Anguilla

Anguilla - Carnival in Rainbow City Anguilla Carnival is the island's biggest holiday, and is widely known and celebrated throughout the island. I was jamming in the streets to live soca and reggae bands. the streets are transformed into a spectrum of colour as the various troupes display their, flamboyant, detailed costumes. Street Paraders and The winners of the preceding events are also on display, smiling as they too celebrate and relish in their victories. The pulsating rhythms of the island's best bands are heard from East End to West End. This is the highlight of their performance as they compete for the title of Road March Champions.