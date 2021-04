Angry Squid Restaurant 334 East St, ZhongLou ShangQuan, Beilin Qu, Xian Shi, Shaanxi Sheng, China, 710001

Eat a Giant Angry Squid If you're tired of chicken and pork restaurants with happy animals looking delighted to get eaten, the Angry Squid is for you. Squid is insanely popular in Xi'an, even though it's hundreds of miles to the ocean, and Angry Squid seems to be the place of choice to eat it. The chef dips the squids in batter and then deep fries them on a stick. People walk around gnawing and chomping on tentacles.