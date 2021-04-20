Anglins Beach Cafe 2 Commercial Blvd, Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, FL 33308, USA

Healthy and Historic: Anglins Beach Cafe Since 1941, the historic Anglin Fishing pier has served as Lauderdale By-The-Sea's main focal point. The pier was rebuilt in the 1960s as the longest pier in South Florida. Today, Anglins serves as the first eco-friendly cafe in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea.



The materials and food products are 100 percent sustainable/organic. Menu highlights include chilled jumbo shrimp cocktail, quesadillas, New England-style lobster rolls, panini, burgers, and sandwiches.



You'll also notice several Greek wines, beers, and food items. The owners come from a long line of Greeks.



After throwing back a few beers and cocktails, be sure to try the organic key lime pie. The pie the most well-known menu item and has even been distributed in Whole Foods stores around South Florida.



The pier includes sweeping views of Lauderdale, the ocean, and nearby parks.



