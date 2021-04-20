Angkor Village Hotel

Angkor Be Hotel, Cambodia

Angkor Be Hotel is located in The Passage, a vibrant alley in the heart of Siem Reap. This unique boutique hotel has only three rooms, each showcasing the work of local artists and hand made furniture. The upper level rooms share the buildingwith a restaurant and art gallery. With such an intimate setting, guests receive outstanding, personalized attention. More importantly, hotelier Martin Dishman runs his businesses with social and environmental responsible practices and partners with NGOs to give back to the community.