Angkor Village Hotel
ផ្ទះគ្មានលេខ ផ្លូវលេខ26 ភូមិវត្តបូព៌ សង្កាត់សាលាកុំរើក, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
| +855 63 963 361
Photo courtesy of Angkor Village Hotel
Timber Lodges: Angkor Village Hotel, Siem Reap, CambodiaSituated among lotus ponds and palm gardens, the buildings at Angkor Village incorporate native Southeast Asian hardwoods and mimic traditional Khmer architectural styles. Ride on an elephant to Phnom Bakheng hill and watch the sunset or explore the 12th-century stone temples of nearby Angkor Wat.
Angkor Village Hotel, Siem Reap, Cambodia. This appeared in the November/December 2010 issue. See other timber lodges.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Angkor Be Hotel, Cambodia
Angkor Be Hotel is located in The Passage, a vibrant alley in the heart of Siem Reap. This unique boutique hotel has only three rooms, each showcasing the work of local artists and hand made furniture. The upper level rooms share the buildingwith a restaurant and art gallery. With such an intimate setting, guests receive outstanding, personalized attention. More importantly, hotelier Martin Dishman runs his businesses with social and environmental responsible practices and partners with NGOs to give back to the community.