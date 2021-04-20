Where are you going?
Angkor Village Hotel

ផ្ទះ​គ្មានលេខ ផ្លូវលេខ26 ភូមិ​វត្តបូព៌ សង្កាត់សាលាកុំរើក, Krong Siem Reap, Cambodia
Website
| +855 63 963 361
Timber Lodges: Angkor Village Hotel, Siem Reap, Cambodia

Situated among lotus ponds and palm gardens, the buildings at Angkor Village incorporate native Southeast Asian hardwoods and mimic traditional Khmer architectural styles. Ride on an elephant to Phnom Bakheng hill and watch the sunset or explore the 12th-century stone temples of nearby Angkor Wat.

Angkor Village Hotel, Siem Reap, Cambodia.
Angkor Be Hotel, Cambodia

Angkor Be Hotel is located in The Passage, a vibrant alley in the heart of Siem Reap. This unique boutique hotel has only three rooms, each showcasing the work of local artists and hand made furniture. The upper level rooms share the buildingwith a restaurant and art gallery. With such an intimate setting, guests receive outstanding, personalized attention. More importantly, hotelier Martin Dishman runs his businesses with social and environmental responsible practices and partners with NGOs to give back to the community.

