The Ride Up Angels Flight

As an Angeleno (born and raised), I'm embarrassed to say that I'd never heard of Angels Flight until this past spring. My brother introduced me to this funicular in the heart of downtown and we enjoyed the short ride up. At the top, you'll have front seat views of some of the city's skyscrapers, and at Angels Knoll, the park below, you'll see the bench made popular by the movie "(500) Days of Summer". I love that I keep discovering new things about my city!