Angels Flight
350 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90013, USA
Sun - Sat 6:45am - 10pm
Historic Angel's Flight in Downtown L.A.Since 1901 (minus a few years here and there), Angel's Flight funicular railway has transported people up and down steep Bunker Hill in downtown L.A. At the top you'll find the Walt Disney Concert Hall and the Museum of Contemporary Art, and the bottom, good eats at Grand Central Market and historic City Hall.
almost 7 years ago
The Ride Up Angels Flight
As an Angeleno (born and raised), I'm embarrassed to say that I'd never heard of Angels Flight until this past spring. My brother introduced me to this funicular in the heart of downtown and we enjoyed the short ride up. At the top, you'll have front seat views of some of the city's skyscrapers, and at Angels Knoll, the park below, you'll see the bench made popular by the movie "(500) Days of Summer". I love that I keep discovering new things about my city!