Angedras in Sardinia, Italy

Located near farm and sea, the northwest city of Alghero is the place to try regional specialties. The restaurant Angedras expresses the city’s Catalan influences with local ingredients; try the mussel-and-clam soup, or the grilled pecorino layered with prosciutto on carasau bread. Angedras . Bastioni Marco Polo 41, Alghero, 39/79-973-5078. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.