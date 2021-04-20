Where are you going?
Angedras

Bastioni Marco Polo, 41, 07041 Alghero SS, Italy
Website
| +39 079 973 5078
Located near farm and sea, the northwest city of Alghero is the place to try regional specialties. The restaurant Angedras expresses the city’s Catalan influences with local ingredients; try the mussel-and-clam soup, or the grilled pecorino layered with prosciutto on carasau bread.

AngedrasBastioni Marco Polo 41, Alghero, 39/79-973-5078. This appeared in the May/June 2012 issue.
By Ondine Cohane , AFAR Contributor

