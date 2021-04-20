Angedras
Bastioni Marco Polo, 41, 07041 Alghero SS, Italy
| +39 079 973 5078
Photo courtesy of Fabrizio Troiani/Age Fotostock
Angedras in Sardinia, ItalyLocated near farm and sea, the northwest city of Alghero is the place to try regional specialties. The restaurant Angedras expresses the city’s Catalan influences with local ingredients; try the mussel-and-clam soup, or the grilled pecorino layered with prosciutto on carasau bread.
