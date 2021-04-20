Anemi Hotel
For an authentic Cyclades experience without the tourist crush, you can’t do much better than Folegandros. Reachable only by helicopter or boat (it’s four hours from Athens
), the island may lack the star power of Mykonos and Santorini, its glitzier neighbors, but that just means you won’t pay as much. Just a short walk from the beach, the family-friendly Anemi Hotel oozes Aegean charm, its 12 two-story cubicle buildings facing the sea. The 44 spacious rooms and suites are bathed in white and accented with muted shades of gray and blue; some suites feature a private pool, but not every room has direct sea views. In addition to a large saltwater swimming pool, there’s a fitness center, tennis court, and yoga in the adjacent vineyard. Families traveling with younger members will appreciate the separate kiddie pool, as well as a playground and play room—plus child care for parents in need of some alone time. In addition to poolside lunch, the hotel’s restaurant serves modern updates on traditional Greek fare. If you prefer to experience a classic Greek taverna, the small capital town, Chora, is only a couple of miles away.