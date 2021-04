Anema&core Piazza Castello, 86039 Termoli CB, Italy

Gnocchi for 100 In Termoli, Italy, a small beach town on the Adriatic, there are no shortage of pizzerias. So when we took a detour on the menu and ordered gnocchi, we were shocked to see what we got. A massive, bubbling, steaming vat of red sauce and homemade dumplings took over the table, inspiring awe in everyone on the patio. Delish and so memorable!