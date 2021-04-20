Where are you going?
Andy Nguyen's Vegetarian

2007 Broadway, Sacramento, CA 95818, USA
Website
| +1 916-736-1157
More info

Sun - Sat 11am - 8pm

Vietnamese Vegan Food in a Buddhist Restaurant

With a menu full of unusual entree names like "Limitless Compassion" and "Awakening of Faith," you know this restaurant is not your average place. Andy Nguyen's has been in Sacramento for a long time, happily serving fresh vegan food in an atmosphere that displays the owner's devotion to Buddhism. The food shines with vibrant flavors and ranges from fresh spring rolls and soups to herb-infused dishes with your choice of white or brown rice or quinoa. The desserts, including fried bananas with ice cream, are yummy, too.

Sacramento is home to a large and diverse population with many Vietnamese immigrants (in fact, the city has a Little Saigon neighborhood), but the owner's dedication to cruelty-free food and fresh ingredients makes this place stand out. The restaurant is open all day, providing for a convenient place to stop even when other places have closed between lunch and dinner. The atmosphere is casual and food is reasonably priced.
By Jenna Francisco , AFAR Local Expert

