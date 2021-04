Andú Carrer del Correu Vell, 3, 08002 Barcelona, Spain

Escape the crowds for a relaxing drink at Andú Located on a tiny side street off of a side street off of Plaça Sant Jaume, Andú is inviting and dimly lit--full of cozy corners to throw back a few drinks or share bar snacks like artisan cheeses, guacamole, and hummus. Come accompanied, or brave it alone and make nice at the bar with one of the regulars. Opening hours are 1pm to 4:30pm, and 8pm to 2am.