Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Andriivs'kyi descent

Andriivs'kyi descent, Kyiv, Ukraine, 02000
(Andriyivskyy) Andrew's Descent Kyiv Ukraine
Andrew's Descent Kyiv Ukraine
(Andriyivskyy) Andrew's Descent Kyiv Ukraine
Andrew's Descent Kyiv Ukraine

(Andriyivskyy) Andrew's Descent

Andriyivskyy Descent is one of the best known historic streets and a major tourist attraction in Kiev. Saint Andrew's Church is in the background. Dark green dome with decorative spires decorated with ornamental details made this Church a landmark in this historic Podil neighborhood.
By AFAR Traveler

More Recommendations

Iana Pokotylo
over 5 years ago

Andrew's Descent

Many nice places to visit such as restaurants,cafes, bars, art galleries and small shops. Also if go on top of the hill, you can open amazing view on the left side of Kiev.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30