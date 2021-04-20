Andriivs'kyi descent
Andriivs'kyi descent, Kyiv, Ukraine, 02000
(Andriyivskyy) Andrew's DescentAndriyivskyy Descent is one of the best known historic streets and a major tourist attraction in Kiev. Saint Andrew's Church is in the background. Dark green dome with decorative spires decorated with ornamental details made this Church a landmark in this historic Podil neighborhood.
More Recommendations
over 5 years ago
Andrew's Descent
Many nice places to visit such as restaurants,cafes, bars, art galleries and small shops. Also if go on top of the hill, you can open amazing view on the left side of Kiev.