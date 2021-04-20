Andriivs'kyi descent Andriivs'kyi descent, Kyiv, Ukraine, 02000

(Andriyivskyy) Andrew's Descent Andriyivskyy Descent is one of the best known historic streets and a major tourist attraction in Kiev. Saint Andrew's Church is in the background. Dark green dome with decorative spires decorated with ornamental details made this Church a landmark in this historic Podil neighborhood.