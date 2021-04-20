Andersen Tage
12 Ny Adelgade
| +45 33 93 09 13
Mon - Fri 10am - 6pm
Sat 10am - 3pm
Highly Unusual Floral DesignI don't really know quite how to describe this place. It is full of character and quite unusual. The shop, situated at Ny Adelgade 12, was opened in 1987 and currently serves as a studio, a boutique, and an exhibition space.
If you're in the area and interested in unusual artwork with wonderful earthy/floral influences, take a peek in this shop's windows and/or check out its website to get a better feel for the artwork.