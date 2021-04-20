Where are you going?
Andersen Hotel

Helgolandsgade 12, 1653 København, Denmark
Website
| +45 33 31 46 10
A Very Unique Boutique Hotel Copenhagen Denmark
Check Availability >

A Very Unique Boutique Hotel

With 73 uniquely decorated rooms and suites, Andersen hotel is awash with character. The designers have relied heavily on the designers' guild for inspiration, and it shows.

With a mixture of different room options, there are choices that range from standard rooms to junior suites.

The Andersen has hotel bikes available, plus a number of simple amenities.

It is located right next to the Copenhagen Central station, and a 5-minute walk from Tivoli and the city center. The trendy meatpacking district is also just a few minutes' walk from the hotel's front door.

The area borders a number of different areas with widely different demographics. It is safe, but it may be slightly misleading upon first arrival.

Photo: Andersen Hotel (Facebook)
By Alex Berger , AFAR Local Expert

