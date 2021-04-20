Andersen Hotel
Helgolandsgade 12, 1653 København, Denmark
| +45 33 31 46 10
A Very Unique Boutique HotelWith 73 uniquely decorated rooms and suites, Andersen hotel is awash with character. The designers have relied heavily on the designers' guild for inspiration, and it shows.
With a mixture of different room options, there are choices that range from standard rooms to junior suites.
The Andersen has hotel bikes available, plus a number of simple amenities.
It is located right next to the Copenhagen Central station, and a 5-minute walk from Tivoli and the city center. The trendy meatpacking district is also just a few minutes' walk from the hotel's front door.
The area borders a number of different areas with widely different demographics. It is safe, but it may be slightly misleading upon first arrival.
Photo: Andersen Hotel (Facebook)